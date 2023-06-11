Infant found dead in Chicago home, victim named Taya Morris

Taya Morris (victim) : Infant Taya Morris found dead in South Side Chicago home
An 8-month-old infant, identified as Taya Morris by the Medical Examiner’s Office, was discovered unresponsive at a residence in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side early Saturday morning. The child was pronounced dead at Little Company of Mary Hospital. The police are conducting a death investigation, awaiting autopsy results. CBS News Chicago reported the news.
News Source : Jeramie Bizzle
