Infant found dead in Chicago home, victim named Taya Morris

Posted on June 11, 2023

An 8-month-old infant, identified as Taya Morris by the Medical Examiner’s Office, was discovered unresponsive at a residence in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side early Saturday morning. The child was pronounced dead at Little Company of Mary Hospital. The police are conducting a death investigation, awaiting autopsy results. CBS News Chicago reported the news.

News Source : Jeramie Bizzle

