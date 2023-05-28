“infant heart defects”: Diagnosing and Managing Congenital Heart Conditions in Infants

Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) is a group of medical conditions that affects the heart and its vessels before birth. CHD can lead to poor growth, low oxygen levels, heart failure, and even death. Some common types of CHD include atrial septal defect (ASD), ventricular septal defect (VSD), patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), coarctation of the aorta (CoA), tetralogy of Fallot (TOF), Ebstein’s anomaly, univentricular heart, and transposition of the great arteries (TGA).

In India, the incidence of CHD is estimated to be around 9 per 1000 live births. This is similar to global estimates, but given the large size of the Indian population, the burden of CHD is much higher in India than in other countries. Every year, more than 200,000 children in India are born with CHD, and one-fifth of them require intervention in the first year of life.

Infants can be diagnosed with CHD either before or after birth. Most CHDs can be detected before birth with a fetal echocardiography, which uses ultrasonography to make images of the baby’s heart and blood flow. This test can be performed as early as 18 weeks of pregnancy and can assist in the planning of birth and therapy. Following birth, a physical examination, pulse oximetry, blood tests, chest X-ray, electrocardiogram (ECG), and echocardiogram can aid in the diagnosis of CHD in babies. These tests can help determine the kind, location, size, and severity of the defect, as well as its influence on heart function and blood flow.

The exact defect and its implications determine how newborns with CHD should be treated. Some defects may not require therapy, while others may necessitate medicine, surgery, or catheter-based intervention. Medication can help control symptoms such as arrhythmias, heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, and infection. Surgery can repair or resect the defect, establish a shunt or bypass, or enhance blood flow. Catheter-based intervention can seal or expand the defect by using balloons, stents, coils, or occluders. The purpose of treatment is to increase the chances of survival, growth, and development of infants with CHD.

The cost of CHD surgery in India varies according to the defect’s nature and intricacy, the hospital, and the surgeon. The typical cost of open-heart surgery for congenital cardiac disease in India ranges from INR 1,50,000 to INR 6,00,000. However, many children from low-income families cannot afford this surgery and may require financial aid from government programs or charitable organizations.

A specialized team of pediatric cardiologists, surgeons, nurses, and other healthcare experts who are skilled in handling CHD must provide routine follow-up and treatment for infants with the condition. The frequency and type of follow-up are determined by the defect and its therapy. Periodic visits to check on heart function and growth may be necessary, in addition to blood tests to look for anemia or infections, an ECG to look for arrhythmias, an echocardiography to evaluate the shape and function of the heart and valves, and other tests as needed. Infants with CHD require vaccines, nutrition support, developmental evaluation, and family counseling.

Millions of infants worldwide suffer from CHD, a deadly and complicated ailment. Many newborns with CHD can survive and flourish beyond childhood with improvements in diagnosis and treatment. They still have a lot of risks and obstacles to deal with, though, so they need constant care and assistance from a multidisciplinary team of specialists who can meet their specific needs with thorough, specialized treatment. The burden of CHD in India is high, and more needs to be done to ensure that all children, regardless of their socio-economic background, have access to timely and quality care.

Pediatric cardiology Congenital heart disease Neonatal screening Cardiac surgery Pulmonary hypertension

News Source : Dr Sanjay Wazir

Source Link :Congenital heart defects in infants: diagnosis and management/