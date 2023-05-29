Infant Involved in Fatal Traffic Collision in San Bernardino, CA

San Bernardino, CA: Traffic Collision Involves Infant, Leaves 1 Person Dead

Details of the Accident

A tragic traffic collision occurred in San Bernardino, CA, that left one person dead and an infant injured. The accident happened on Monday evening at around 7:45 PM on Highland Avenue between Palm Avenue and Sterling Avenue.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a vehicle traveling westbound on Highland Avenue lost control and crossed into the eastbound lane. The vehicle collided with another car, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The impact of the collision was so severe that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Infant Injured

An infant who was in one of the vehicles was injured in the accident. The extent of the injuries is unknown, but the infant was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigation

The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident. They have not yet released any information on what may have caused the driver of the westbound vehicle to lose control.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident, but police have not ruled out the possibility. They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information about the crash to come forward and speak with them.

Impact on the Community

The tragic accident has left the community in shock and mourning. The loss of life is always difficult to bear, and the fact that an infant was also injured is heartbreaking.

The accident is a stark reminder of the importance of safe driving and being aware of your surroundings while on the road. It only takes a split second for a tragic accident to occur that can have life-altering consequences.

Conclusion

The San Bernardino Police Department is urging anyone with information about the accident to come forward and speak with them. They are working diligently to determine the cause of the accident and prevent future accidents from occurring.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who lost their life in this tragic accident and with the infant who was injured. We hope that the community can come together to support one another during this difficult time.

