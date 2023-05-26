“infection nosocomiale”: Increasing Proportion of Patients Affected by Nosocomial Infections from 2017 to 2022

Increase in Nosocomial Infections Linked to COVID-19, Says Study

According to a study published by Santé publique France on Friday, nosocomial infections contracted in healthcare facilities have experienced a resurgence, partly caused by COVID-19. One in 18 hospitalized patients is affected by at least one nosocomial infection, an infection contracted within the healthcare facility, according to a national survey conducted every five years. The study shows that this proportion has increased since 2017, especially when COVID nosocomial infections are included.

The proportion of infected patients has increased by 14.7% between 2017 and 2022, after remaining stagnant from 2012 to 2017 and steadily decreasing between 2001 and 2012. The survey is conducted on a given day at 1,155 healthcare facilities (including over 150,000 patients) every five years.

COVID-19 Epidemic as a Contributing Factor

The COVID-19 epidemic has undoubtedly weighed in. “Nosocomial SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infections accounted for half of this increase,” emphasized Santé publique France in a statement.

More Vulnerable Profiles

If COVID-19 nosocomial infections are excluded, the proportion of infected patients in 2022 remains on the rise (+7.5%), but “not significantly” compared to the 2017 trend. The agency points out that “hospitalized patients in 2022 had an increased risk of infectious complications” compared to 2017, due to more vulnerable profiles or the use of invasive medical devices.

Overall, nosocomial infections are more commonly observed in intensive care units (ICUs), where nearly one in four infected patients is treated. These patients are more vulnerable and exposed to invasive devices (catheters, respiratory assistance, urinary catheters), which increase the risk of infection.

Four bacteria are responsible for nearly half of hospital-acquired infections, including Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus, as in 2017. Another finding of the survey: approximately one in six hospitalized patients receives antibiotic treatment, a proportion that has increased by 7.5% compared to 2017.

Actions to Prevent Nosocomial Infections

“These results encourage us to continue prevention actions for healthcare-associated infections by targeting the most common infections (urinary tract infections, pneumonia, surgical site infections, bloodstream infections), as well as strengthening actions for the proper use of antibiotics,” according to the health agency.

Health authorities estimate that around 4,200 deaths are caused by nosocomial infections every year.

