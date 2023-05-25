“infection persistence”: The Persistence of Infection Shown in Latest MPOX Cases: A Reminder

UKHSA Urges Vigilance as Cases of Mumps Increase in London

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a warning to the public to remain vigilant to the risks of mumps ahead of the summer months. The latest data shows that there has been an increase in cases of mumps in London over the past four weeks. In an interim epidemiological update published on May 25th, it was revealed that a further 10 cases of mumps have been diagnosed in the UK since the last update on May 4th. This brings the total number of new cases in the UK since the beginning of the year to 20.

All of the cases were diagnosed within London, with half of them in unvaccinated individuals and two in those who had only received one dose of the vaccine. Five of the cases acquired the infection in the UK, four are thought to have acquired the infection abroad, and one remains under investigation.

Vaccination has played a crucial role in protecting people and reducing case numbers. Those who are eligible but have not yet received two doses of the vaccine are being encouraged to come forward and book their first dose by June 16th, 2023, and their second dose by the end of July 2023.

Katy Sinka, Head of Sexually Transmitted Infections at UKHSA, emphasized the importance of remaining alert to the risks of mumps and getting vaccinated. She said, “It is clear from these latest statistics that mumps has not gone away. While mumps infection is mild for many, it can cause severe symptoms for some, so it’s important people remain alert to the risks. Vaccination is key to reducing the severity of symptoms and preventing further transmission.”

UKHSA data has shown that one dose of the vaccine offers 78% protection against the virus from 14 days after receiving it, and the second dose aims to provide longer-term protection. The government remains committed to sustaining reduced transmission of mumps and achieving the ultimate goal of eliminating transmission of the disease in the UK.

Those eligible for the vaccine include gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men who have multiple sexual partners, participate in group sex, or attend sex on premises venues. Staff who work in these premises are also eligible.

In conclusion, it is vital that people remain vigilant to the risks of mumps and get vaccinated to protect themselves and others. While the program is coming to an end, individuals who are eligible for the vaccine should come forward and book their first and second doses to ensure they are fully protected. The UKHSA is working hard to eliminate mumps transmission in the UK, and it is important that everyone plays their part in achieving this goal.

