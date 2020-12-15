Infhone Edwards Death -Obituary – Dead : 27-year-old Infhon’e Edwards has Died .
27-year-old Infhon’e Edwards has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Columbus Division of Police 7 hrs · HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Today, December 14, 2020 at 2:01pm, a missing person’s detective was conducting a follow-up & located the missing person he had been looking for in a car parked behind 2058 Winslow Drive deceased. The cause of death of 27-year-old Infhon’e Edwards is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with info regarding this case is asked to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or rwachalec@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477). This is the city’s 158th homicide in 2020.
Source: (20+) Columbus Division of Police – Posts | Facebook
