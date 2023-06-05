Infinitive Of Suis And Sommes : Understanding the Infinitive of Suis and Sommes in French Grammar

Comprehending Suis and Sommes Infinitives in French Grammar

Introduction:

In French grammar, infinitives are the base forms of verbs that are used in various ways. They are commonly used after certain verbs, such as “aimer” (to like) and “vouloir” (to want), to express actions that have yet to be completed. In this article, we’ll focus on the infinitives of the French verbs “suis” and “sommes,” which are both forms of the verb “être,” meaning “to be.”

What is an Infinitive?

An infinitive is a verb that is not conjugated. It is the basic form of a verb, and it can be used in a variety of ways. In French, infinitives are usually preceded by the preposition “à,” which means “to.” For example, “Je vais à la plage” means “I am going to the beach.” Here, the infinitive “aller” (to go) is preceded by “à.”

Infinitive of “Suis”:

“Suis” is the first-person singular present indicative form of the verb “être,” which means “to be.” The infinitive of “suis” is “être.” As an infinitive, it is used in various ways, such as after verbs like “vouloir” (to want) and “pouvoir” (to be able to) to express actions that have yet to be completed.

Example: “Je veux être heureux” means “I want to be happy.”

Infinitive of “Sommes”:

“Sommes” is the first-person plural present indicative form of the verb “être.” The infinitive of “sommes” is also “être.” Like the infinitive of “suis,” it is used in various ways to express actions that have yet to be completed.

Example: “Nous devons être prêts” means “We must be ready.”

Uses of Infinitives in French:

Infinitives are used in various ways in French, such as:

After certain verbs: Infinitives are commonly used after certain verbs, such as “aimer” (to like), “vouloir” (to want), and “pouvoir” (to be able to), to express actions that have yet to be completed.

Example: “Je veux partir” means “I want to leave.”

As the subject of a sentence: Infinitives can be used as the subject of a sentence, especially in formal writing.

Example: “Voyager est mon passe-temps préféré” means “Traveling is my favorite hobby.”

After certain prepositions: Infinitives can also be used after certain prepositions, such as “pour” (for) and “sans” (without), to express purpose or condition.

Example: “Je vais au parc pour m’amuser” means “I am going to the park to have fun.”

Conclusion:

In French, infinitives are the base forms of verbs that are used in various ways to express actions that have yet to be completed. The infinitives of the French verbs “suis” and “sommes” are both “être,” which means “to be.” Knowing how to use infinitives correctly is important for effective communication in French.

1. What is the infinitive of suis and sommes?

The infinitive of suis is être and the infinitive of sommes is also être.

What does the infinitive of suis and sommes mean?

The infinitive of être means “to be.”

How do you conjugate the verb être?

The verb être is irregular and has a unique conjugation pattern. Here are the present tense conjugations:

Je suis (I am)

Tu es (You are)

Il/Elle/On est (He/She/It is)

Nous sommes (We are)

Vous êtes (You all are)

Ils/Elles sont (They are)

What are some common expressions that use the verb être?

Some common expressions that use the verb être include “Je suis fatigué” (I am tired), “Il est intelligent” (He is intelligent), and “Nous sommes heureux” (We are happy).

Can the verb être be used with other verbs?

Yes, the verb être is often used with other verbs to form compound tenses, such as the passé composé. For example, “J’ai été malade” means “I have been sick.”