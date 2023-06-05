Infinitive Of The French Suis And Sommes : Understanding the Infinitive of the French Verb ‘Suis’

Comprehending the Infinitive form of the French Verb ‘Suis’

Introduction

French is a beautiful and complex language that has been spoken for centuries. One of the most basic concepts in French is the use of infinitives, which are the base form of a verb. In this article, we will explore the infinitive of the French verbs “suis” and “sommes”.

What is an Infinitive?

The infinitive is the base form of a verb, which means it is the form of the verb that has not been conjugated. In French, the infinitive is usually indicated by the word “to” followed by the verb. For example, the English phrase “to be” is the infinitive form of the verb “be”.

Infinitive of “Suis”

The verb “suis” is the first-person singular form of the verb “être”, which means “to be”. The infinitive form of “être” is “être”, which means “to be”. Therefore, the infinitive of “suis” is “être”.

Example: Je suis heureux de vous rencontrer. (I am happy to meet you.)

Infinitive of “Sommes”

The verb “sommes” is the first-person plural form of the verb “être”, which means “to be”. The infinitive form of “être” is “être”, which means “to be”. Therefore, the infinitive of “sommes” is “être”.

Example: Nous sommes en train de manger. (We are eating right now.)

Conclusion

In conclusion, the infinitive is the base form of a verb that has not been conjugated. The infinitive of the French verb “suis” is “être”, and the infinitive of the French verb “sommes” is also “être”. Understanding the concept of infinitives is essential for learning and speaking French fluently.

Q: What is the infinitive of “suis” in French?

A: The infinitive of “suis” in French is “être.”

Q: What is the infinitive of “sommes” in French?

A: The infinitive of “sommes” in French is “être.”

Q: What does “être” mean in French?

A: “Être” means “to be” in French.

Q: How do you use “être” in French?

A: “Être” is a very common verb in French and is used to indicate identity, profession, nationality, location, and more.

Q: Can “être” be used with all subjects in French?

A: Yes, “être” can be used with all subjects in French, including je, tu, il/elle, nous, vous, and ils/elles.

Q: What is the present tense conjugation of “être” in French?

A: The present tense conjugation of “être” in French is: je suis, tu es, il/elle est, nous sommes, vous êtes, ils/elles sont.

Q: Are there any irregularities in the conjugation of “être” in French?

A: Yes, “être” is an irregular verb in French and does not follow the regular conjugation patterns for -er, -ir, and -re verbs.

Q: Can “être” be used in the past tense?

A: Yes, “être” can be used in the past tense. The past tense conjugation of “être” in French is: j’ai été, tu as été, il/elle a été, nous avons été, vous avez été, ils/elles ont été.

Q: What are some common expressions using “être” in French?

A: Some common expressions using “être” in French include: je suis fatigué(e) (I am tired), tu es en retard (you are late), il/elle est médecin (he/she is a doctor), nous sommes à Paris (we are in Paris), vous êtes très gentil (you are very kind), ils/elles sont contents (they are happy).