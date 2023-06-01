“inflammation treatment NLRP12”: Targeting NLRP12: A Promising New Approach for Treating Infection, Inflammation and Hemolytic Diseases

NLRP12: A New Drug Target for Infection, Inflammation, and Hemolytic Diseases

Red blood cells play a crucial role in transporting oxygen throughout the body. However, infections and other diseases can cause these cells to rupture, releasing hemoglobin, which breaks down into heme. Free heme can lead to significant inflammation and organ damage, resulting in morbidity and mortality. Until now, the underlying mechanism driving disease pathology was unclear. But researchers from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have discovered NLRP12, an innate immune pattern recognition receptor, to be the key molecule responsible for inducing inflammatory cell death and pathology in response to heme combined with other cellular damage or infection. The finding provides a new potential drug target to prevent morbidity in certain illnesses.

Many infectious and inflammatory diseases, including malaria, SARS-CoV-2 virus infections, and sickle cell disease, cause red blood cells to break apart and spill their contents, a process known as hemolysis. In the bloodstream, hemoglobin breaks down into a substance called heme, which can cause significant inflammation and organ damage. Scientists have known for decades that hemolysis leads to organ damage, but the underlying mechanism driving disease pathology was unclear. Now, researchers at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have discovered that NLRP12 is the crucial innate immune molecule that drives heme-induced inflammatory cell death.

The St. Jude group showed that NLRP12 was the critical innate immune molecule that drives the heme-induced inflammatory cell death response. However, heme alone was insufficient to induce NLRP12 expression and start the subsequent cell death process. Another simultaneous component, such as from an infection or cellular damage, was also necessary to trigger NLRP12 production and cell death. These combinations are common during infections and disease. The researchers showed that NLRP12 recruits other molecules to create a PANoptosome, a cell death complex that induces a form of innate immune inflammatory cell death called PANoptosis.

The researchers also found that NLRP12 was highly expressed in patients with various diseases, including traditionally hemolytic diseases, such as sickle cell disease and malaria, and infections, such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and bacterial pneumonia. When the researchers knocked out the Nlrp12 gene in mice, they no longer succumbed to organ damage in a model of hemolytic disease. Together, the results showed that NLRP12-mediated PANoptosis is a key driver of morbidity and mortality.

The study identified NLRP12 as a potential drug target to decrease disease pathology during hemolysis, whether from hemolytic or other diseases, because its absence reduced mortality and reduced tissue damage. Beyond the fundamental contribution to the innate immunity and cell death fields, this study identifies a druggable target to directly reduce the organ-damaging inflammation caused by infection and hemolytic diseases. These results have important implications not only in hemolytic disease but also in infections and other conditions where hemolysis occurs.

Research has linked genetic mutations in NLRP12 to several diseases. Now that NLRP12’s regulation and function in inflammatory cell death have been identified in this study, potential therapies can be developed to prevent cell death and inflammation in diseases. NLRP12, therefore, provides a new potential drug target for infectious, inflammatory, and hemolytic diseases.

NLRP12 inhibitor NLRP12 drug development NLRP12 inflammation therapy NLRP12 infection treatment NLRP12 hemolytic disease medication

News Source : Science X

Source Link :NLRP12 as a new drug target for infection, inflammation and hemolytic diseases/