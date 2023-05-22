“Inflammatory bowel disease symptoms”: Identifying Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Symptoms, Risk Factors, and Diagnosis

Understanding Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Symptoms, Risks, and Diagnosis

May 19 was world day of Inflammatory bowel diseases (or IBD, for its acronym in English), a date through which it seeks to raise awareness about those conditions which have direct effects on health and the well-being of people. This concept encompasses a series of diagnoses related to “inflammation of the tissues of the digestive tract for a long time” as described by the Mayo Clinic of the United States, which makes them acquire a chronic character. Although, from the aforementioned medical center, they specify that there are different types of these conditions, there are two that tend to be the most common: ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Types of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

According to the aforementioned medical center, the first “causes inflammation and sores (ulcers) in the lining of the large intestine (colon) and rectum”. On the other hand, Crohn’s disease is characterized by “inflammation of the lining of the digestive tract, usually its deeper layers”. Added to this is the fact that the latter tends to affect the small intestine more frequently, although “it can also affect the large intestine and, rarely, to the upper gastrointestinal tract.

Symptoms of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Despite the fact that the intensity of symptoms can vary greatly depending on each patient and the part of the body that is most affected, experts from the Mayo Clinic assured that there are a number of signs that are generally common in both diagnoses. These are:

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Abdominal pain and cramps

Presence of blood in the stool

Decreased appetite

Unintentional weight loss

Risk Factors for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Despite the exact causes being unknown for inflammatory bowel disease, many specialists believe that a possible origin may be a dysfunction of the immune system. Nevertheless, the scientific community has been able to find certain associated risk factors to these diagnoses. Among them are the following, cited in the Mayo Clinic article:

Age: Although most people who develop inflammatory bowel disease are diagnosed before age 30, some people don’t develop it until age 50 or 60.

Ethnic group: Although inflammatory bowel disease is more common in Caucasians, it can occur in anyone. Cases are also increasing in others.

Family history: If a close relative, such as a parent, sibling, or child, has this disease, you are at increased risk of contracting it.

Smoking cigarettes: it is the most important controllable risk factor for the development of Crohn’s disease. Smoking can help prevent ulcerative colitis. However, the damage it causes to general health outweighs any possible benefit. Quitting smoking improves the overall condition of the digestive tract and also offers many other health benefits.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs: these include ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB, others), naproxen sodium (Aleve), diclofenac sodium and others. These drugs can increase your risk of developing inflammatory bowel disease or make your symptoms worse if you already have it.

Diagnosis and Treatment

It is always advisable to consult a specialist to assess your particular case and see if you might have this diagnosis or another, in addition to receiving instructions on how to deal with it.

Mayo Clinic suggests that diagnosis for IBD may include:

Physical exam

Blood tests

Stool tests

CT scan

MRI

Colonoscopy

Flexible sigmoidoscopy

Treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases may include medication, surgery, or a combination of both. The goal of treatment is to reduce inflammation and symptoms, prevent complications, and improve quality of life.

It is important to note that with proper treatment, many people with inflammatory bowel diseases are able to live full and productive lives.

Conclusion

Inflammatory bowel diseases are a group of chronic conditions that cause inflammation in the digestive tract. Although the exact causes are unknown, there are certain associated risk factors such as age, ethnic group, family history, smoking, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Symptoms may include diarrhea, fatigue, abdominal pain, and blood in the stool. It is important to consult a specialist for diagnosis and treatment options, which may include medication, surgery, or a combination of both. With proper treatment, many people with inflammatory bowel diseases are able to live full and productive lives.

Crohn’s Disease Ulcerative Colitis Abdominal Pain Diarrhea Intestinal Inflammation

News Source : Jack Jones

Source Link :Inflammatory bowel diseases: what are their symptoms, their risk factors and how to identify them/