inflatable swimming pool : Quickset Round Inflatable Ring Top Outdoor Above Ground Round Swimming Pool Set with Pump and Type D Cartridge Filter – Funsicle 15′ x 36″

Quickset Round Inflatable Ring Top Above-Ground Swimming Pool Set – Funsicle, 15′ x 36″, Complete with Pump and Type D Cartridge Filter for Outdoor Fun



Price: $196.99

(as of Jun 06,2023 03:39:20 UTC – Details)





Pool parties, barbecues, and summer fun are just a few reasons why you should consider adding the Funsicle 15′ x 36″ Quickset Round Inflatable Ring Top Outdoor Above Ground Round Swimming Pool Set with Pump and Type D Cartridge Filter to your backyard this summer. This pool is perfect for 7 to 8 people and is suitable for ages 6 years and up to enjoy. With its easy setup and durable materials, you can enjoy this pool for many summers to come.

One of the best features of this pool is its quick and easy setup. All you have to do is inflate the top ring and watch as the pool rises and fills with water. This means you can have your pool up and ready to use in no time, without the need for any complicated installation processes. Additionally, the 3-ply ToughMesh materials used to construct the pool are designed to resist punctures, ensuring increased durability and longevity.

The Funsicle 15′ x 36″ Quickset Round Inflatable Ring Top Outdoor Above Ground Round Swimming Pool Set also includes a 110 to 120-volt RX600 Filter Pump with GFCI and Type D filter cartridge for easy maintenance. This means you can keep your pool clean and clear throughout the summer season with minimal effort. Additionally, a repair patch is included in case any accidents occur.

It’s important to note that before purchasing this product, you should review your HOA rules and restrictions. Not all housing agencies permit private above-ground pools, so it’s important to ensure that you are allowed to have one before making the investment.

In conclusion, the Funsicle 15′ x 36″ Quickset Round Inflatable Ring Top Outdoor Above Ground Round Swimming Pool Set with Pump and Type D Cartridge Filter is the perfect addition to any backyard this summer season. Its quick and easy setup, durable materials, and included filter pump make it a practical and enjoyable investment for families and friends. Just be sure to review your HOA rules and restrictions before purchasing to ensure that you are able to enjoy your new pool for years to come.



