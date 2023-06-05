“Inflationary trends”: The Locations with the Highest Inflation Rates

Inflation Rates: Which Metropolitan Areas in the US are Most Affected?

Last year, the United States saw an almost 40-year high in inflation rates, reaching 9.1%. The Federal Reserve responded with interest rate hikes to slow down the inflation rates. As a result, inflation rates have been steadily decreasing. However, Americans are still feeling the effects of inflation, and certain areas in the country are experiencing higher inflation rates than others.

A recent study from WalletHub compared major Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) across the US to determine where inflation is rising the most. WalletHub looked at the Consumer Price Index change for the latest month vs 2 months before and the CPI change for the latest month vs 1 year ago to determine the inflation rate.

Based on the short-term Consumer Price Index change, WalletHub found that inflation is rising the most in Detroit, MI, followed by Minneapolis, MN, and Chicago, IL. On the other hand, San Francisco, CA, and Boston, MA, saw the lowest inflation rates in the short term.

When looking at the Consumer Price Index change from the latest month vs 1 year ago, Miami, FL, had the highest inflation rate, followed by New York, NY, and Tampa, FL. In contrast, Minneapolis, MN, and Anchorage, AK, experienced the lowest inflation rates in the long term.

WalletHub then determined each MSA’s weighted average across these metrics to find the top MSAs where inflation is rising the most overall. The study found that the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL, area had the highest inflation rate, followed by Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI, and Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ.

The high inflation rates in Miami could be partly due to the increasing number of homeowners considering relocating to less expensive areas amid high housing costs. According to Redfin, almost 25% of home searchers looked to move to a new metro area at the end of 2022, up from 22.1% a year before and around 18% before the pandemic. The report also listed the top 10 metros homebuyers are moving into, with Miami ranking third on the list.

Florida has also become the nation’s fastest-growing state after decades of rapid population growth. Between 2021 and 2022, Florida’s population increased by 1.9%, reaching 22,244,823. This population growth could contribute to the higher inflation rates in the Miami area.

While inflation rates are decreasing overall, Americans are still feeling the effects of inflation, especially in certain areas of the country. It is important for individuals to keep an eye on inflation rates in their area and make informed financial decisions accordingly.

