Brother Huang (victim) : Social media influencer Brother Huang dies due to excessive drinking during online video streaming in China

Another Chinese influencer has died due to excessive drinking during an online video stream, making it the second such incident within a month. The deceased, known as Brother Huang, was popular on social media and drank alcohol during the live-streaming of a challenge. His wife confirmed his death, stating that he overdosed on Tuesday night and his health deteriorated before he was taken to the hospital. Brother Huang wanted to earn money through social media by impressing people during live streaming, but his attempt turned fatal. Drinking live wine on social media is a trend in China that has caused accidents. The first influencer who died in a similar way drank seven bottles of liquor during a live stream. Chinese media reported that Brother Huang had 176,000 followers.

News Source : Jsnewstimes

Alcohol-related deaths Live streaming accidents Social media accountability Chinese drinking culture Public health concerns