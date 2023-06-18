Influencer dies in weight loss camp in China

Cuihua – focus keyword including victim name : Chinese Influencer Dies in Intensive Weight Loss Camp

A 21-year-old influencer known as Cuihua died while attending an intensive weight loss camp in northwest China in an attempt to lose 100 kilograms and inspire her followers. The news has prompted state media to issue warnings about the safety risks of weight-loss camps and highlight concerns about the pressure women are under to conform to mainstream beauty standards. Cuihua, who had been sharing content on Douyin to encourage people to lose weight, had lost more than 27 kilograms in two months. She attended her final camp in Shaanxi province just two days before her death, prompting investigations into the weight loss camp and its training methods.

Read Full story : 21-year-old influencer loses her life trying to lose weight /

News Source : Elif.Oender

