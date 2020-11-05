Inga Barks Death –Dead-Obituaries : Beloved Radio Personality Inga Barks has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Daniel McClellan wrote

A lot of years of her coming through the truck speakers when I was younger. Rip. Prayers to her family and friends.

David S. Gill wrote

Didn’t agree with a word she said but this is sad.

Condolences to the family. RIP.

Chris Desertdog Rogers wrote

Wow. I met her several times and she was a very kind person. She had a real rough go of things in her adult life, but always stayed positive.

Tiffany Mead wrote

so sad I loved her she was a patient where I use to work at. I will Continue to pray do her family.

Todd McKay wrote

I went to church with her long time ago. She was good Christian and had strong faith then. I haven’t seen her in years, but I know she knows Jesus. She touched many lives back then with her faith. Now she’s home with the Savior.

Bob Burdge wrote

Listened to her

On air for many years. Prayers going out to her three sons, family and friends. Rest In Peace Sweet Lady…

Mary Little wrote

Oh so sad. She had such a sweet personality. Praying for her family.

Penni Martinez wrote

Oh no…..I loved Inga…rest now sweet lady…prayers of comfort for her family.

Patti Jensen wrote

So very sorry. Prayers for her family and friends. Life is hard.

James C Sims wrote

Wow. I went all through school (K-12) with her. She was my first crush.

I’m shocked and saddened. RIP Inga .

Cyndi Benson wrote

How sad, she was an incredible person! Prayers for her family and all that knew her!.

Deanna Pettit wrote

Praying for her 3 sons. They’ve lost both of their parents at such a young age.

Chett Teresa Reeves wrote

I’m saddened to hear this! She was the most sweetest person. I enjoyed visiting with her in passing after getting our nails done at the same place. RIP Inga Teresa

Harold Staat wrote

I am so sorry to hear of this. I had listened to her for years. The one thing I will miss the most is her laugh! When you heard her laugh, so would you.

Erika Lopez James wrote

Heart breaking news. I have listened to her with my mom as a teenager and on my own as an adult. What a sweet, smart lady. Praying for her sons and family.

Verna Lea Todd wrote

May she rest in peace with God, in Jesus hands, on her new journey in heaven, prayers to her family and friends.

P Lynne Coleman wrote

Oh no. Prayers for her family and those closest to her. She was an asset to our community.

Shane Moslander wrote

People are calling my phone to give their condolences to her son Saul. I guess this used to be his number. May the Lord bless Saul and the rest of her family and friends.

Carol Slentz States wrote

Loved her program on the radio and followed her on FB as well… she will be missed, so sad, to young .

Alex Barcelona wrote

That sucks, I wondered why she went off the air all of the sudden. She must have been struggling the last couple of years

Cary Walker wrote

Wow, what a shocker! I knew she got seriously sick a few years ago, but recovered from that. Sad news to be sure

Ron Jones wrote

So sad. We worked at same station when I had my health and fitness show with Norm Hoffman every Saturday morning in Bakersfield. RIP.

Jaz McKay wrote

God’s got a hell of a talk radio station going with her and Bill Manders both on the staff. I’m sure I’ll be there someday.

Ed Savage wrote

Heard her a few times as I traversed north to south and south to north once and a while on 99. Sorry t hear this. Enjoyed listening to her.

Dixi Molina wrote

I’m so sorry she was so beautiful inside and out. I did her nails for almost 8 years, we went through a lot together we laugh and cry. YAHUSHUA have a other angel with Him.

Brandon Prater wrote

Like it matters anymore the left is gonna do us all in anyways she’s the lucky one the rest of us half to decide if this is sign that we all screwed.

Carolyn Behm Sherman wrote

My condolences to her family. Her voice kept me company for many years when I was a stay at home mom. I loved her political analysis, local stories, and great sense of humor. I celebrated with her when her husband received a kidney/pancreas donation and mourned with her later when he died. Rest In Peace, Inga.

JoJo WestCoast wrote

One thing I could always count on was hearing your voice full blast coming from my parents radio at night! It was their bedtime ritual! RIP and God bless!.

Michele PIne wrote

She was always very proud of Kern County and the Central Valley when she filled in for Mark Levin. Praying for her family!

Surinder Singh Brar wrote

Oh my goodness. She was such a jovial person. May God take care of her. Rush Limbough is also not doing well.

Donna Anne Herrera wrote

So sad…. I remember her name, but not her radio Personality . My condolences to everyone who knew her…

Layne Rodriguez wrote

What the hell I listened to her show all the time such a wonderful woman my condolences to her family R.I.P you will be missed.

Jenny Huseynova wrote

Fredo Cruz wrote

I use to work with her at the radio stations when I was in college. Beautiful soul. Rest In Peace Inga.