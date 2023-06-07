“Ingersoll Rand Air Hammer” : Ingersoll Rand 114GQC Air Hammer with 3-Piece Chisel Set, Lightweight and Compact, 2-5/8 Inch Stroke, 3500 BPM, Featuring Tapered Punch, Panel Cutter, and Flat Chisel in Gray Color

Gray Ingersoll Rand 114GQC Air Hammer with 3 PC Chisel Set, Tapered Punch, Panel Cutter, Flat Chisel, 2-5/8 Inch Stroke, 3500 BPM, Lightweight and Compact Design



The Ingersoll Rand 114GQC Standard Duty Air Hammer is a versatile tool that is a must-have for any mechanic or DIY enthusiast. Whether you need to cut metal, fix exhaust systems, or make general car repairs, this air hammer can handle it all. With a powerful 2-5/8-inch stroke and 3500 blows per minute (BPM), this tool is both efficient and effective.

One of the standout features of the 114GQC is its quick change retainer. This feature makes it easy to release and change chisel attachments, allowing you to work seamlessly and finish jobs faster. The tool set comes included with three chisels, including a tapered punch, a panel cutter, and a flat chisel, but you can easily swap them out for other attachments as needed. The 0.401-inch shank is compatible with a wide range of chisels, so you can customize your tool to suit your needs.

Despite its power, the Ingersoll Rand 114GQC is also rugged, light, and compact. The medium-length, alloyed steel barrel is built to last, and the heat-treated piston provides reliable performance. The tool also features a built-in power regulator and a professional touch trigger, giving you precise control over your work. The diffused exhaust at the bottom of the handle helps to keep debris and dust away from your workspace.

Perhaps one of the most impressive things about the Ingersoll Rand 114GQC is its award-winning ergonomic design. The contoured hand grip is designed to reduce vibration and offer the best comfort while working. This not only makes the tool more comfortable to use, but it also reduces the risk of hand fatigue and injury. The ergonomic design also helps to deliver exceptional torque accuracy, which increases productivity and safety.

In conclusion, the Ingersoll Rand 114GQC Standard Duty Air Hammer is an excellent tool for anyone who needs to cut metal, fix exhaust systems, or make general car repairs. Its quick change retainer, rugged construction, and ergonomic design make it a versatile and reliable choice. Whether you’re a professional mechanic or a DIY enthusiast, this air hammer is sure to make your work easier and more efficient.



