“Ingleside High School threat arrest” today : Arrest Made for Boy Who Threatened Ingleside High School on Friday

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat made against Ingleside High School in Texas. The student was charged with issuing a terroristic threat after posting a message on Snapchat stating that he would “bomb” the school. The threat prompted a search of the school by police, although officials said they did not believe it was credible. If convicted, the boy could face two to 10 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

