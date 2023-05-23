“Ingleside High School threat arrest” today : Arrest Made of Boy Who Threatened Ingleside High School on Friday

Arrest Made of Boy Who Made Threat Against Ingleside High School on Friday today 2023.
A 14-year-old has been charged with a third-degree felony for making a terroristic threat. No further details about the incident have been provided.
