“Ingleside High School threat arrest” today : Arrest Made of Boy Who Threatened Ingleside High School on Friday

Posted on May 23, 2023

Arrest Made of Boy Who Made Threat Against Ingleside High School on Friday today 2023.
A 14-year-old has been charged with a third-degree felony for making a terroristic threat. No further details about the incident have been provided.

News Source : kiiitv.com

