Ingrid Salt Death -Dead : TCDSB child-youth worker Ingrid Salt has died of COVID-19.

A community of students, educators and parents at a North York elementary school are in mourning. Beloved child-youth worker Ingrid Salt has died of COVID-19. The few who came in contact with her are quarantining.#TCDSB #OntEdhttps://t.co/IcE2PosjRw — Workers Health & Safety Centre (@WHSCtraining) November 19, 2020

Tributes

My condolences to the loved ones of Ingrid Salt. What an amazing life to live, supporting so many students and their families in our community. My condolences to the @deSalesTCDSB community. https://t.co/MxorVy0ubm — Tiffany Ford (@TiffanyFordTO) November 18, 2020