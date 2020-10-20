Ingrid Wuga Death – Dead :Ingrid Wuga Obituary :Kindertransport refugee Passed Away.
Kindertransport refugee Ingrid Wuga has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.
The Wiener Holocaust Library 6 mins · We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kindertransport refugee Ingrid Wuga, who has died aged 96. Born in the German city of Dortmund in 1924, she was forced to flee her home aged 15, a few weeks before the outbreak of the Second World War. Our thoughts are with Ingrid’s family and friends. Read The Jewish News article here: https://bit.ly/35fhsZ1
