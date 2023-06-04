injured passengers treatment arrangements: Review of Arrangements for Treating Injured Passengers Conducted by India’s Health Minister – The New Indian Express

Centre Mobilises Doctors and Equipment to Treat Survivors of Tragic Train Accident in Odisha

The recent train accident in Bahanaga, Balasore district, Odisha, has left over 1,000 people injured, with more than 100 of them requiring critical care and immediate operations. To meet the critical healthcare needs of the survivors, the Indian government has mobilised doctors and critical medical equipment from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, has been assigned the task of ensuring that injured passengers of the two trains, the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Yesvantpur Superfast Express, are provided with the best possible treatment.

Expert doctors from AIIMS, Delhi, Lady Hardinge Hospital, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital have arrived in Odisha via a special Airforce plane, bringing with them modern equipment and medicines for the treatment of injured passengers. The Union Health Minister visited AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar to take stock of the situation and to discuss a working plan with the expert team of doctors. He also visited the Capital Hospital to talk to the hospital staff and patients undergoing treatment there. The Union Health Minister is scheduled to visit SCB MCH, Cuttack, to review the situation there.

As many critical patients are being admitted to different hospitals in Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar, members of the expert team of doctors are being mobilised to different hospitals, as per the requirements, to provide special treatment. The aim is to save as many lives as possible. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, during his visit to the accident spot in Bahanaga on Saturday, reportedly asked the Union Health Minister to send a team of doctors with critical equipment and medicines to augment the treatment of patients struggling for survival. The Prime Minister assured the injured passengers of providing the best medical care to save their lives.

This tragic train accident has claimed the lives of many passengers, with the death toll initially being put at 375. However, after verification, it has been scaled down to 275. The injured passengers are receiving treatment in different hospitals in Odisha, and the Indian government is doing everything possible to ensure that they are provided with the best possible care. The mobilisation of doctors and critical medical equipment from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar and Cuttack is a step in the right direction towards meeting the critical healthcare needs of the survivors. The Indian government’s commitment to the well-being of its citizens is commendable, and it is hoped that the survivors will receive the best possible treatment and recover soon.

Injured passengers treatment Union Health Minister reviews arrangements Indian Express news Emergency medical services Public health initiatives

News Source : Express News Service

Source Link :Union Health Minister reviews arrangments for treatment of injured passengers- The New Indian Express/