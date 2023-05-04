“injured workers” : Paying Tribute to Workers Injured or Killed

East Tennessee Observes Workers Memorial Day

Area worker justice groups held an observance of Workers Memorial Day in the pavilion at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Knoxville on April 29, honoring workers injured or killed as a result of doing their jobs. The observance focuses on naming and honoring workers in East Tennessee who died in 2022 from accidents or exposures at work. Thomas Mitchell, who was engulfed in a pile of coal at the Cemex cement plant in Knoxville in November, is one of the workers who was honored.

Remembering the Fallen Workers

The Knoxville-Oak Ridge Central Labor Council sponsored the event, along with Jobs with Justice East Tennessee and the Interfaith Worker Justice. Some family members of Kingston coal ash cleanup workers told stories of workers sick and dying after working for years on the coal ash spill. Teamster Marty Hinch spoke about health and safety hazards, and state Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, read the names of fallen workers.

Workers Memorial Day and Its Significance

Workers Memorial Day is officially April 28, the anniversary of the passage of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) in 1970. The observance is a day to remember those who have lost their lives or suffered injuries or illnesses on the job. It’s a day to renew the fight for safe and healthy workplaces and to remember that workers’ lives are precious and valuable. The event brings attention to the need for stronger safety and health protections on the job, and to the fact that workplace fatalities and injuries are preventable.

The Impact of Workplace Fatalities and Injuries

Workplace fatalities and injuries affect not only the workers and their families but also their communities and society as a whole. Workplace accidents and illnesses can lead to lost wages, medical bills, and emotional trauma. They can also disrupt the workforce, lower productivity, and increase costs for businesses. The impact of workplace injuries and fatalities is far-reaching and long-lasting.

The Importance of Workplace Safety

It’s crucial to prioritize workplace safety and health. Employers must provide a safe and healthy work environment for their employees, and workers must have the right to speak up about safety concerns without fear of retaliation. The government must enforce existing safety and health regulations and develop new ones as needed. Everyone has a role to play in ensuring workplace safety.

Conclusion

The observance of Workers Memorial Day is a reminder that workplace fatalities and injuries are not inevitable and that we must continue to fight for safer workplaces. It’s also a time to remember those who have lost their lives or suffered injuries or illnesses on the job. By working together, we can create safer and healthier workplaces for all workers.

News Source : Oak Ridger

Source Link :Honoring those workers injured or killed/