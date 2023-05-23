“injury attorney california” today : California chain-reaction crash claims 3 lives and injures 5.

California Chain Reaction Crash Leaves 3 Dead and 5 Injured today 2023.

Three people have died and five others have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale, California. The incident took place just after midnight when a northbound pickup truck hit the median wall, causing four other cars to collide with it. As drivers got out of their cars, another car crashed into them, pushing two cars over the centre median wall into the southbound lanes. The crash is under investigation, and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

News Source : Yes Punjab – Latest News from Punjab, India & World

