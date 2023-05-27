Injury concerns for Crusaders’ David Havili, Cullen Grace and Christian Lio-Willie after win over Waratahs

David Havili : Possible title: “Injuries mar Crusaders’ victory over Waratahs, David Havili among casualties”

The Crusaders claimed a convincing 42-18 victory over the Waratahs at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch. They scored six tries through David Havili, Codie Taylor, Mitchell Drummond, Fergus Burke, Richie Mo’unga, and Sione Havili Talitui. Mo’unga converted all six tries to become the first player in competition history to slot 300 conversions. The win puts the Crusaders in a strong position to secure the second seed and a home semifinal if they progress beyond the opening round of the playoffs. However, the win came at a cost as David Havili, Cullen Grace, and Christian Lio-Willie all picked up injuries. The Waratahs were led by Langi Gleeson and Jed Halloway, but were unable to keep up with the Crusaders.

News Source : Stuff

