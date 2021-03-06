iNkosi Melizwe Dlamini Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Nhlangwini Tribal Authority’s iNkosi Melizwe Dlamini has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 6. 2021
Nhlangwini Tribal Authority’s iNkosi Melizwe Dlamini has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 6. 2021.
News.co.za 3h · Nhlangwini Tribal Authority’s iNkosi Melizwe Dlamini passes on Inkosi Melizwe Dlamini of the Nhlangwini Tribal Authority in Highflats in southern KwaZulu-Natal has passed away.
