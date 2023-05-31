Inmate Anthony Gamez Found Hanging in Tucson Prison Unit, Pronounced Dead at Hospital

Anthony Gamez : Inmate Anthony Gamez found hanging in Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson housing unit, dies at Banner University Medical Center

Anthony Gamez, a 28-year-old inmate at Arizona State Prison Complex – Tucson, was found hanging in his assigned housing unit on May 20. He was taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment and evaluation but was pronounced dead on May 29. Gamez was admitted to ADCRR custody in 2022 after being sentenced for Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation and Shoplifting in Pima County. The investigation is still ongoing.

News Source : KGUN 9 Tucson News

