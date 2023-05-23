Inmate Brian Caperonis identified as victim in High Desert State Prison homicide investigation

Brian Caperonis : Suspect in homicide of Brian Caperonis identified at Las Vegas-area prison

According to officials, Brian Caperonis passed away in prison on May 19. The Clark County coroner’s office has identified him as the inmate who was killed at High Desert State Prison near Las Vegas. Caperonis was 38 years old and the cause of his death was ligature strangulation and multiple sharp force injuries. The manner of death was determined to be homicide. Sources say that he was found on the floor with a cord around his neck and an object in his eye. As of Tuesday, the suspect had not been charged and was placed in segregation. Caperonis was a member of the Aryan Warrior gang and was serving a sentence for drug trafficking. The prison is located in Indian Springs, approximately 45 minutes north of Las Vegas. Visitation was shut down over the weekend due to a lack of correctional officers. The Department of Corrections has nearly 700 correctional position vacancies. The homicide is currently under investigation.

News Source : Vanessa Murphy

