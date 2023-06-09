Inmate Dies Following Fight at Gouverneur Correctional Facility: Luigi Cappellino’s Death

Tragic Death of Luigi Cappellino at Gouverneur Correctional Facility

It is with great sadness to report that Luigi Cappellino, an inmate at Gouverneur Correctional Facility, has passed away after being involved in a fight with another prisoner. The incident occurred on [insert date] and resulted in severe injuries to Mr. Cappellino.

Medical staff at the facility immediately attended to him, but unfortunately, his injuries proved fatal. The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is investigating the matter, and the other prisoner involved in the altercation has been placed in a segregated housing unit.

Luigi Cappellino’s family has been notified of his passing, and our thoughts and condolences go out to them during this difficult time. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

