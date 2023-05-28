Inmate found dead in Maryland prison cell; cellmate suspected

Nicholas Joseph Delfosse – victim : Inmate Nicholas Joseph Delfosse found dead in cell, suspect not named yet

Maryland State Police announced on Sunday that a 27-year-old inmate named Nicholas Joseph Delfosse was found dead in his cell at Jessup Correctional Institution on Saturday. The cause of death was ruled a homicide due to multiple injuries. The investigation identified Delfosse’s cellmate as the suspect, who has not been charged and will not be identified until charges are placed. The suspect is currently being held at a different location within the Maryland Division of Correction.

News Source : Jack Stripling

