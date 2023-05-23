Inmate Javed allegedly dies by suicide in Delhi’s Tihar jail, inquiry underway

Javed (the victim) : Inmate Javed allegedly dies by suicide in Tihar jail, Delhi: Jail officials say inquiry underway

According to jail officers, a 26-year-old prisoner at Delhi’s Tihar jail allegedly committed suicide within the prison complex on Monday evening. The inmate, identified as Javed, had been convicted for robbery and dacoity in Malviya Nagar and was being held in Jail No. 8. A judicial magistrate is currently investigating the matter. The incident occurred in the common toilet area of the enclosure for first-time offenders at around 5 pm. Notorious gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, who was brutally stabbed to death by fellow inmates, was also lodged in the same jail.

Read Full story : 26-year-old inmate found dead in Tihar jail, judicial inquiry on /

News Source : The Indian Express

Tihar jail inmate death Judicial inquiry Tihar jail Prisoner death investigation Inmate welfare in prisons Criminal justice system reform