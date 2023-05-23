Inmate Javed allegedly hangs himself in Tihar Jail

Javed (victim) : Inmate named Javed allegedly hangs himself in Tihar Jail: Officials
According to a PTI report, an inmate named Javed, aged 26, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Tihar Jail. Officials confirmed the incident and stated that the body has been taken to a hospital. Javed was serving time for a robbery case registered at Malviya Nagar police station and was found hanging in the common toilet area of central jail number 8/9 on Monday around 5 pm.
Read Full story :Inmate kills self in Tihar Jail in Delhi/
News Source : msn.com
- Tihar Jail suicide
- Inmate suicide Delhi
- Prisoner self-harm Tihar
- Delhi jail inmate death
- Suicide prevention in prisons