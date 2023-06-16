Joshua Chase Moore : Inmate Joshua Chase Moore dies in Poinsett County Detention Center

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of an inmate in the Poinsett County Detention Center on Tuesday. The 19-year-old inmate, Joshua Chase Moore, was discovered unresponsive in his cell, and foul play is not suspected. However, Moore’s mother, Lisa Jenkins, claims that her son committed suicide by hanging himself in his jail cell. Moore was arrested on May 19 on charges of aggravated assault and fleeing and was unable to afford his $25,000 cash-only bond to get out of jail and into a rehab facility. Jenkins alleges that her son was assaulted by other inmates and should have been placed in protective custody. The Arkansas State Police has taken over the investigation, and the Arkansas Crime Lab in Little Rock will determine the cause of death.

