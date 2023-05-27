Sandeep Singh : Inmate Sandeep Singh injured in clash inside Goindwal Central Jail

An inmate was injured during a clash between two groups in Goindwal Central Jail on Friday, marking another security breach. The injured individual has been identified as Sandeep Singh of Marar village, who is being held in jail for a murder case. According to sources, Sandeep entered barrack number 8 during the routine opening of barracks, where he was thrashed by inmates. Inmates from barrack number 10 went to Sandeep’s rescue, leading to a clash. The jail police intervened and controlled the situation. Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Singh Chauhan confirmed that no gangsters were involved in the clash. Goindwal Central Jail has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons since it opened in December 2021. Several rackets involving smuggling drugs and weapons from across the border were busted inside the prison. The jail was also a safe haven for gangsters, smugglers and miscreants, and some killings were allegedly planned from within the prison.

News Source : HT Correspondent

