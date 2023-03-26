Innocent, Malayalam actor and former MP, dies at 75 due to COVID.

The famous veteran Malayalam actor Innocent died at 75 in a private hospital in Kochi, Kerala. His death was attributed to complications from COVID infection, respiratory diseases, the non-functioning of multiple organs, and a heart attack. Innocent had been hospitalized for some time, and his passing shocked his fans and well-wishers nationwide.

Having acted in over 500 films, Innocent was known for his comic timing and natural comedic flair. He won several awards for his performances, including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian twice. In addition to his successful acting career, Innocent ventured into politics in 2011 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Chalakudy constituency in Kerala.

Innocent’s career spanned over four decades, during which he acted in several Malayalam hit films, including the blockbuster ‘Ramji Rao Speaking.’ His demise is a huge loss for the Malayalam film industry and the political fraternity in Kerala. Several political leaders, actors, and fans have expressed their condolences on social media platforms, paying tribute to the humble and amiable nature of the beloved actor and politician.

Innocent’s death is a stark reminder of the continuing impact of the pandemic on people’s lives. Despite the vaccine serving as a beacon of hope, it is crucial to remain vigilant and adhere to recommended health and safety measures to minimize the spread of the virus. Innocent’s legacy will live on through the memories of his fans and loved ones, his contributions to politics, and the many films he acted in that will continue to entertain audiences for years.

