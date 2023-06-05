“Innovation in Challenging Circumstances”: Innovative Solutions Arise in the Toughest Conditions

The Importance of Innovation During a Recession: Insights from Burns Group CEO Jo McKinney

Innovation: A Breath of Fresh Air for Businesses

Innovation is oxygen for a business, and during a recession, it becomes even more critical to breathe fresh air into your organization. As brand marketers grow more conservative on ad spending in light of economic trends, it’s the perfect time to invest in innovation. Downturns are great opportunities for change—brand new offerings, reframes of existing offerings or bold new thinking. When done thoughtfully, growth can exist on the other side of a crisis—be it financial, health or otherwise.

Fact, Not Fiction

Innovation can actually be more important during a recession than it is during a period of economic growth. There is a growing body of evidence to support this truth, including a study by McKinsey, which found that companies that invest in innovation during a financial crisis outperform in the crisis by over 10% and up to 30% post-crisis. The research also shows that companies in the top quartile for innovation were 1.8 times more likely to be profitable than those in the bottom quartile.

Innovation Advantages

One of the biggest advantages of innovation during a downturn is that it can help brands differentiate from their competitors. When consumers have limited budgets, they are more likely to choose brands that offer unique benefits. Second, innovation can help brands reach new users. During a recession, consumers are looking for new and more affordable ways to meet their needs. Brands that offer new products or services are positioned to capture this market. Third, innovation can drive efficiency. By investing in new ideas and processes, brands can reduce costs and improve their bottom line.

Choosing A Path Toward Innovation

So, what can marketers do to innovate during a downturn? Start by asking yourself if you want to innovate to make things better (improve an existing product, brand or market) or innovate to make things obsolete (challenge assumptions about how things work). These are two distinct pathways with radically different outcomes.

Make Things Better

If you choose to focus on improving your existing brand, product or market, start with a brand vision—the flag on the hill that you are moving toward and innovating against. Then think through ways to better deliver consumer needs or respond to a competitive threat to get to that vision. For example, our client, ChapStick, wanted to escape lip balm category behavior by associating with a parallel category: skincare. With that vision in hand, we developed a new product pipeline to deliver skincare ingredients and benefits—new benefits for this brand that met consumer needs in new ways.

Make Things Obsolete

If you are yearning for more disruptive innovation and want to make obsolete the existing products in a category, start by challenging assumptions about how things work—how things are made, consumed, purchased, shared or distributed. This is the pathway to breakaway innovation. Don’t be afraid to ask new questions and reframe things that have long been held as truths for your category, brand or product. So many great brands have entered markets in this fashion. Keurig challenged the assumption that in-home coffee brewing required ground coffee. Wayfair challenged the assumption that to buy furniture, you needed to see it in a store. Most category-disrupting innovation starts with a disruptive thought at the most basic level.

Final Thoughts

Innovation is not just about cranking out new products; it’s about finding new ways to deliver value to customers. Shifting consumer needs and changing landscapes and trends can all provide competitive advantages if you choose to innovate against them. And brands that do will almost always outperform their competitors.

