“Innovative pitch ideas”: 5 Effective Strategies for Presenting Innovative Concepts

Why Your Ideas Are Getting Ignored at Work

Job postings and interviews often promise a workplace that values fresh ideas and the contributions of its employees. Unfortunately, once you start working, it can be all too common for your suggestions to be rejected by management. According to Gallup research, only 25% of employees strongly agree that their opinions count at work, which can lead to disengagement and frustration on the job. So, what can you do when your ideas are getting ignored at work?

Understand That It’s Not Personal

Before you get too discouraged, it’s important to remember that the reasons your ideas aren’t being picked up probably aren’t personal. Your manager may be overwhelmed with work, incentivized to keep the status quo, or hesitant to sell a new idea to upper leadership. Alternatively, the company culture may just be less innovative. So, don’t take rejection as a personal slight.

Think Through the Implications of Your Idea

Whenever you pitch an idea, you should know the goal behind it, the solution it offers, its potential value to the organization, and whose support or influence it requires. If it doesn’t gain traction, consider whether you’re willing to let go of it, or if you’re so passionate that you have to pursue it. It’s also important to reflect on what pitching ideas means to you. If you enjoy coming up with ideas for their own sake, consider finding an alternative setting to play with them, like a side gig or a hobby.

Find Out Why Your Ideas Are Getting Ignored

Depending on your relationship with your boss or colleague, share your concerns and ask why your ideas aren’t being well-received. Ask what’s putting them off and why they aren’t moving forward with your idea. They may just be caught up in day-to-day tasks and may not have noticed your frustration. Mention that you may not yet have found the niche where you can use your strengths, and see if you can take on some tasks that require a creative thinker.

Read the Room

Timing is everything when it comes to suggesting ideas. If you lob an idea into a group meeting after a decision has been made, the likelihood that it’ll get picked up is low. Suggestions need to be presented at the right time, in the right way, and to the right audience. Additionally, not every idea is a good one, or even an actionable one.

Learn What Works and What Doesn’t

While fresh eyes and ideas can be valuable, it’s important to find out what’s already been tried and what has failed. Spend time getting to know the organization and learning why previous experiments failed or why a team decided to go in a different direction. Conversely, try to understand what made past successes successful.

Get More Role Clarity

If leaders still aren’t receptive to your suggestions, consider getting clarity about what they hoped for when they hired you and what they want you to offer. You may need to come to terms with the fact that the organization isn’t ready for change. If you ultimately don’t feel like your creative tendencies are a good match for the environment you work in, consider looking elsewhere or exploring entrepreneurship or consulting.

While it can be frustrating to have your ideas ignored at work, it’s important to remember that it’s not personal. By thinking through the implications of your idea, finding out why your ideas are being ignored, reading the room, learning what works, and getting more role clarity, you can increase your chances of having your ideas heard and valued in the workplace.

News Source : kornferry

Source Link :5 Ways to Pitch Innovative Ideas/