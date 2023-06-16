“Inquest Opened into Death of Ryan Retford in Warrington”

Ryan Retford : “Inquest opened into death of Ryan Retford, 29, found in stationary vehicle”

Ryan Retford, a 29-year-old resident of Warrington, passed away on April 11th of this year on Whitley Avenue. Cheshire Coroner’s Court opened an inquest into his death on Wednesday. According to reports, police received a call about a male experiencing a cardiac arrest in a stationary vehicle with the engine running. Despite police and paramedics’ efforts, Mr. Retford was confirmed deceased. Cheshire Police stated that they do not suspect foul play, but the cause of death is currently under investigation following a postmortem. Victoria Davies, the area coroner for Cheshire, scheduled a full inquest for November. Friends and loved ones have set up a tribute page to honor Mr. Retford’s memory.

News Source : Warrington Guardian Staff

