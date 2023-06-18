“Fearnhead man found dead – inquest opens for victim” : “Inquest opens after man found dead in Fearnhead home”

A man’s demise in Fearnhead has prompted the commencement of an inquest after his lifeless body was discovered in his residence. An accompanying image shows the news article’s featured picture.

Read Full story : Cause of death of 44-year-old Warrington man is currently under investigation /

News Source : Warrington Guardian Staff

Cause of death investigation Warrington man death investigation 44-year-old man death investigation Investigating cause of death Suspicious death investigation