Insane (Karaoke sneak preview) – Obituary by WRATHAOKE #shorts

WRATHAOKE – Obituary – Insane (Karaoke Sneak Preview) #shorts

Introduction

WRATHAOKE is a popular karaoke channel that offers a wide range of songs for karaoke enthusiasts. Recently, they released a sneak preview of their latest song – Obituary’s “Insane.” The song has been receiving rave reviews from the karaoke community, and in this article, we will be discussing everything you need to know about this new release.

Background

Obituary is an American death metal band that was formed in 1984. They have released ten studio albums to date and are considered pioneers in the death metal genre. “Insane” is a track from their 2014 album “Inked in Blood.” The song starts with a slow, eerie intro before exploding into a fast-paced and heavy riff that sets the tone for the rest of the song.

The Lyrics

The lyrics of “Insane” are dark and intense, fitting perfectly with Obituary’s signature death metal sound. The song talks about the struggles of an individual who is slowly losing their grip on reality. The chorus goes, “I’m insane, I’m insane, I’m insane. I’m losing my mind, I’m losing control.” The lyrics are perfect for karaoke enthusiasts who want to explore the darker side of music.

The Karaoke Version

The karaoke version of “Insane” is a faithful rendition of the original song. The instrumental track is heavy and intense, with all the signature riffs and solos that Obituary is known for. The vocals are clear and easy to follow, making it perfect for karaoke enthusiasts who want to sing along to this classic death metal track.

Reaction from the Karaoke Community

The release of “Insane” by WRATHAOKE has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the karaoke community. Many fans of Obituary have praised the karaoke version for its accuracy and attention to detail. Others have praised WRATHAOKE for offering a song that is not typically found in karaoke bars.

Conclusion

WRATHAOKE’s sneak preview of Obituary’s “Insane” is a great addition to their already impressive catalog of karaoke tracks. The song’s dark and intense lyrics, combined with the heavy instrumental track, make it a must-have for any karaoke enthusiast who wants to explore the darker side of music. Whether you are a fan of Obituary or just looking for something new to sing at your next karaoke party, “Insane” by WRATHAOKE is definitely worth checking out.

1. Karaoke

2. Music

3. Death metal

4. Obituary

5. Sneak preview