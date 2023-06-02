“Insect control spray” : Indoor and Outdoor Insect Control with Spectracide Bug Stop Home Barrier – Kills Ants, Roaches, and Spiders on Contact – 1.33 Gallon RTU Accushot Spray

Indoor and Outdoor Insect Control with Spectracide Bug Stop Home Barrier – Kills Ants, Roaches, and Spiders Instantly, 1.33 Gallon (RTU Accushot Spray)



Keeping your landscape in line can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to dealing with pests. Luckily, Spectracide lawn and garden products offer fast-acting insect, lawn disease, and weed control solutions that help you unleash your power and take command of your outdoor space. With Spectracide, you can easily tame lawn and landscape invaders with incredible pest-punishing power.

One of the standout products in the Spectracide lineup is the Bug Stop Home Barrier with the AccuShot continuous power sprayer. This water-based, clear formula kills on contact to provide indoor and outdoor insect control. It offers up to 12 months of control for cockroaches on non-porous surfaces, and can be used as an outdoor foundation treatment against ants, roaches, spiders, fleas, ticks, crickets, earwigs, silverfish, stink bugs, and other listed insects. The AccuShot continuous power sprayer includes an extendable wand that makes it easy to target the pests you want to kill, and the refill (Spectracide Bug Stop Home Barrier2) is sold separately, so you can use your sprayer again and again.

The Bug Stop Home Barrier is a fast-acting product that kills on contact, providing economical do-it-yourself pest control. It kills multiple types of insects indoors and outdoors, including ants, roaches, spiders, fleas, and ticks. The clear formula is non-staining and leaves no oily residue, making it easy to use without worrying about damaging your surfaces. It also leaves no lingering odor, making it ideal for use both inside and outside your home.

Using the Bug Stop Home Barrier is easy. Simply spray it inside in cracks and crevices, along baseboards, under sinks, behind stoves and refrigerators, and anywhere insects may hide. Use it outside on the outer surfaces of screens, door and window frames, porches, patios, buildings, or wherever insects may enter, or as a perimeter treatment along your home foundation. With the AccuShot continuous power sprayer, you can easily target the pests you want to kill, ensuring that your pest control efforts are effective.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a powerful, easy-to-use pest control solution for your lawn and garden, Spectracide is the brand for you. Their Bug Stop Home Barrier with the AccuShot continuous power sprayer is a standout product that offers fast-acting, long-lasting insect control both indoors and outdoors. With Spectracide, you hold the power to keep your landscape in line, and to unleash your full potential as a gardener. Don’t let pests ruin your outdoor space – take command with Spectracide today!



