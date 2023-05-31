Insha Gul identified as victim of hit-and-run accident

“Insha Gul accident victim” : Insha Gul identified as victim in hit-and-run accident

Insha Gul, a 19-year-old resident of Nillah Palhallan in Pattan, has been identified as the victim of a fatal accident. Witnesses report that she was struck by a speeding vehicle while walking along the highway near TCP Palhallan. The driver fled the scene and Insha was transported to Trauma Hospital Pattan by locals, but unfortunately, she was declared dead upon arrival by medical professionals. Insha was the daughter of the late Ghulam Mohammad Mir.

News Source : ALTAF BABA

