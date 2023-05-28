“Insider Selling Ardelyx”: Mixed Reviews on the Future Performance of Ardelyx, Inc. Stock as Insider Selling Results in Value Dip

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Experiences Dip in Stock Value After Insider Sells Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) opened lower in the stock market on May 27, 2023, after an insider sold shares of the company. The pharmaceutical company’s stock experienced a gap down from its previous day close of $3.29 to $3.21 at the opening bell. By midday trading, ARDX shares recovered slightly to reach $3.34 with a volume of 686,817 shares traded.

Insider Sale Causes Dip in Stock Value

The dip in stock value can be attributed to CEO Michael Raab’s recent sale of 11,357 ARDX shares on May 23rd at an average price of $3.65 per share amounting to a total value of $41,453.05. As per the legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), Raab now owns 887,655 shares in Ardelyx valued at over $3 million after this sale.

Insiders have reportedly sold a total of 18,276 company stocks valued at $69,647 over the last financial quarter with company insiders currently holding 5.50% stake in ARDX.

Analysts Have Mixed Opinions on Ardelyx’s Future Performance

Stock analysts have mixed opinions on Ardelyx’s growth potential and future performance as it deals with cardiorenal diseases. Wedbush recently raised the price objective for Ardelyx from $6 to $7 and gave an “outperform” rating while StockNews.com downgraded ARDX from “buy” to “hold.”

Despite mixed reviews by analysts and shareholders alike regarding ARDX’s future position among its competitors in medicines targeting kidney and heart disease, the fifty-day moving average for ARDX stands at $4.35, while its 200-day moving average is $3.22 which suggests a positive trend. As a group, equities analysts forecast Ardelyx will post -$0.39 EPS for this fiscal year.

Ardelyx Experiences Significant Shift in Investor Ownership: A Look at Recent Institutional Investments

In the ever-changing world of finance, keeping up with investment trends is crucial. Recently, Ardelyx, a biopharmaceutical company, has experienced a significant shift in investor ownership. A slew of large investors have begun to buy and sell shares of this stock. As of May 27, 2023, various institutional investors have made substantial investments in Ardelyx.

State Street Corp increased its position by an astounding 2,227.1% in the first quarter. This investment giant now owns over 15 million shares of biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after acquiring another 14 million shares during the period.

Vanguard Group Inc also jumped on board with their recent purchase of 508,901 additional shares during the third quarter. Their overall percentage increase stands at an impressive 9.7%, with their total holding valued at $6.8 million.

BlackRock Inc increased their position by a modest 1.3 % during the first quarter and now own over 5 million shares worth $6.1 million.

Point72 Asset Management L.P recently acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000.

Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC massively increased its position by nearly six hundred percent in the first quarter and currently owns over three million shares worth $15 million dollars.

Cumulatively these institutional investors own over forty percent of Ardelyx’s stock proving much can change in finance and investing quite rapidly.

Conclusion

Despite the ebbs and flows within the stock market it’s clear that Ardelyx is garnering attention from some significant players- instilling confidence within its stakeholders as well as other potential investors looking into taking a chance on this particular investment path.

All eyes will be focused on what moves Ardelyx makes next and how they could potentially impact not only this biopharma firm but also investment trends as we continue to navigate an ever-shifting financial climate.

