Insight into Asia Cup: Pakistan’s Willingness to Host Despite Insults and the 86-Crore Game

The Asia Cup 2023 has made headlines, with the announcement that it will be held in a hybrid manner this year, hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. While PCB initially wanted the tournament only in Pakistan, they had to agree to host only four matches due to the potential loss of around $3 million in earnings from the tournament. The Asia Cup will start on August 31 and feature six teams divided into two groups, followed by the Super 4 stage and the final. The previous year, the Asia Cup was held in UAE in T20 format, with India getting eliminated after coming in Super 4.







