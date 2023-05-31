“Inspection Avoidance Strategies”: Part 2 of Manufacturing Success, Episode #7: Being Proactive to Prevent Inspections

Workplace Safety: Priorities for Manufacturers in the Post-Pandemic Era

Issues concerning workplace safety represent a significant source of challenges to employers’ approach to legal compliance. This is the case across industries, however for obvious reasons the threat is especially acute for manufacturers. And while this reality is hardly newsworthy on its own, the COVID-19 pandemic has for three years forced a dramatic reallocation of OSHA’s time and energy. But with the ebb of certain pandemic-era safety mandates, comes an offsetting – and in some cases enhanced – flow of priorities more suited to “normal” times. Manufacturing employers would be well advised to become reacquainted with OSHA’s typical posture, as well as the practical steps that can be taken to reduce your risk profile.

Part 1: Current and Emerging Trends

In this two-part episode of Manufacturing Success, host Mike Carrouth is joined by Curt Moore, a partner in the Charlotte office and senior member of the Workplace Safety Practice Group at Fisher Phillips. Part 1 outlines certain of the current and emerging trends that employers can expect to confront concerning priority actions at OSHA.

One of the top priorities for OSHA in the post-pandemic era is to address the backlog of inspections that were delayed due to the pandemic. Employers can expect to see an increase in inspections, particularly in industries that have historically had high injury and illness rates. OSHA will also be focusing on violations related to respiratory protection, which has been especially relevant during the pandemic. Employers should ensure that their employees are properly trained and equipped with the necessary respiratory protection.

Another trend that employers should be aware of is OSHA’s increased focus on heat-related illnesses and injuries. As temperatures rise, employers should take steps to ensure that their employees are protected from heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. This may include providing shade, rest breaks, and hydration stations.

Finally, OSHA will be focusing on violations related to fall protection. Falls are one of the leading causes of workplace injuries and deaths, and OSHA will be looking closely at employers’ efforts to protect their employees from falls. Employers should ensure that their employees are properly trained and equipped with the necessary fall protection equipment.

Part 2: Practical Assessment

Part 2 of the episode offers a practical assessment of what employers can do to ensure a level of safety and compliance in the workplace that reduces the risk of being selected for an OSHA inspection.

Employers should start by conducting a comprehensive safety audit of their workplace. This should include a review of their safety policies and procedures, training programs, and equipment. Employers should also identify any potential hazards and take steps to mitigate those hazards.

Training is also key to maintaining a safe workplace. Employers should ensure that their employees are properly trained on the hazards they may encounter in their work, as well as the procedures for safely performing their job duties. This includes training on proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and fall protection equipment.

Finally, employers should have a plan in place for responding to workplace accidents and injuries. This plan should include procedures for reporting accidents, providing medical attention to injured employees, and investigating the cause of the accident. Employers should also take steps to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.

Conclusion

While workplace safety has always been a priority for employers, the post-pandemic era presents unique challenges and opportunities. Employers should be aware of OSHA’s current and emerging priorities, and take steps to ensure a safe and compliant workplace. By conducting a safety audit, providing training, and having a plan in place for responding to accidents, employers can reduce their risk of being selected for an OSHA inspection and, more importantly, protect their employees from workplace injuries and illnesses.

Source Link :Manufacturing Success, Episode #7, Part 2: Proactive Steps to Avoid Inspections/

