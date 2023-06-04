“inspiration vs copy”: What distinguishes inspiration from copying?

Where Do We Draw the Line Between Inspiration and Copying?

The concept of an original idea has always been a topic of debate. We are all exposed to the same things, and it’s possible that two people can come up with the same idea from things they have seen and experiences they have both had. So, where do we draw the line between inspiration and copying someone else’s original idea? Do any of us ever have original ideas?

Recently, I had the chance to speak with Danielle Krysa (aka The Jealous Curator) about all of the grey area in the concept of the “original idea.” We only scratched the surface of this topic, but it got me thinking about my own experiences with copying.

About 11 or so years ago, someone accused me of copying them. It was a performance artwork where I stood in front of San Francisco City Hall in a wedding dress with a candle, small altar, and asked to marry strangers. A few days after I posted some project images online, I got a random email from someone telling me that I had ripped off this other woman’s art. That I had stolen her idea, and that people would find out that I was a fraud. This person was writing on the artist’s behalf.

I obsessed over this email. I read it over and over. I looked for every meaning that could be behind so few sets of words. At first, I was convinced that I did copy her. She was right. I was wrong. I had taken something from her that was worse than money—credit. I had seen her work before and really enjoyed it. She had work where she got married in Central Park. I think she did it with strangers or friends, I cannot remember and I can not find a record of the work online (I also am trying not to mention her name, I want to respect her privacy). If you can trust my memory, she wore a white dress and took portraits with people in different places holding hands in the park.

So, what is the difference between inspiration and copying? It’s a fine line, and it’s often a difficult one to navigate. When we are inspired by someone else’s work, we take it and make it our own. We add our own flair and interpretation to it. But when we copy someone else’s work, we take it and pass it off as our own. We don’t add anything to it, and we don’t give credit to the original artist.

In a world where we are exposed to so many of the same things, do any of us really have any original ideas? It’s a valid question. We are all influenced by the world around us, and it’s possible that our ideas are not entirely original. But does that mean we should stop creating? No, it doesn’t. We should continue to create and be inspired by the world around us.

It’s also possible that two people can come up with the same idea from things they have seen and experiences they have both had. They’re both just making things they are inspired by. There is no wrongdoing in that, I think.

So, where do we draw the line? It’s a difficult question to answer. I believe that as long as we give credit where credit is due, and we add our own interpretation and flair to someone else’s work, we are not copying. We are simply being inspired by the world around us.

In conclusion, the concept of an original idea is a messy one. We are all influenced by the world around us, and it’s possible that our ideas are not entirely original. But that doesn’t mean we should stop creating. We should continue to create and be inspired by the world around us. And as long as we give credit where credit is due and add our own interpretation and flair to someone else’s work, we are not copying. We are simply being inspired by the world around us.

