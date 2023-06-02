“installing FITS Liberator”: Installing FITS Liberator and Siril: A Step-by-Step Guide

Introduction

FITS Liberator and Siril are two powerful image processing software programs that are widely used by astronomers and astrophotographers. FITS Liberator is a free software program developed by NASA that is used to process astronomical images in the FITS format. Siril, on the other hand, is a free open-source program that is used for processing and analyzing astronomical images of all kinds. In this article, we will discuss how to install FITS Liberator and Siril on your computer.

Installing FITS Liberator

Download the software

To install FITS Liberator on your computer, you will need to download the software from the official NASA website. The software is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems. Once you have downloaded the software, you can proceed with the installation process.

Install the software

To install FITS Liberator on your computer, double-click on the downloaded file and follow the instructions provided by the installation wizard. The wizard will guide you through the installation process, and you will need to accept the terms and conditions of the software license agreement to proceed.

Configure the software

Once you have installed FITS Liberator on your computer, you will need to configure the software to suit your needs. To do this, open the software and go to the preferences menu. Here, you can customize the software settings to your liking. You can also choose the default color tables and set the image scaling options.

Installing Siril

Download the software

To install Siril on your computer, you will need to download the software from the official website. Siril is an open-source software program, and it is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems. Once you have downloaded the software, you can proceed with the installation process.

Install the software

To install Siril on your computer, double-click on the downloaded file and follow the instructions provided by the installation wizard. The wizard will guide you through the installation process, and you will need to accept the terms and conditions of the software license agreement to proceed.

Configure the software

Once you have installed Siril on your computer, you will need to configure the software to suit your needs. To do this, open the software and go to the preferences menu. Here, you can customize the software settings to your liking. You can also choose the default image format and set the image scaling options.

Conclusion

FITS Liberator and Siril are two powerful image processing software programs that are widely used by astronomers and astrophotographers. These programs allow you to process and analyze astronomical images of all kinds. Installing FITS Liberator and Siril is a simple process that can be done by anyone with basic computer skills. Once you have installed these programs on your computer, you can start processing and analyzing your astronomical images with ease.

Source Link :How to Install FITS Liberator and Siril/

