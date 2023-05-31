Instant Malai Cake Recipe: “Quick and Delicious Malai Cake: A 15-Minute Dessert Recipe Using 2 Cups of Milk” | “2 कप दूध से तैयार इंस्टेंट मलाई केक: 15 मिनट में तैयार होने वाली मिठाई का रेसिपी”

15 Minutes Dessert Recipe With 2 Cups Of Milk | Instant Malai Cake |15 मिनट मे बहुत स्वादिष्ट मिठाई
Introduction
Are you craving a delicious dessert, but don’t have a lot of time to spare? This instant malai cake recipe is perfect for you! With just two cups of milk and a few other ingredients, you can whip up a tasty treat in just 15 minutes.
Ingredients
To make this instant malai cake, you will need the following ingredients:
- 2 cups of milk
- 1/2 cup of sugar
- 1/4 cup of semolina (suji)
- 1/4 cup of all-purpose flour (maida)
- 1/4 cup of heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon of cardamom powder
- 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda
- 1 tablespoon of ghee
- Chopped nuts for garnish (optional)
Instructions
Follow these simple steps to make the instant malai cake:
- Pour the milk into a pan and bring it to a boil.
- Add the sugar, semolina, and all-purpose flour to the milk and mix well.
- Keep stirring the mixture on low heat until it thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.
- Add the heavy cream, cardamom powder, and baking soda to the mixture and mix well.
- Grease a microwave-safe dish with ghee and pour the mixture into it.
- Microwave the dish for 5-6 minutes on high or until the cake is cooked through.
- Allow the cake to cool down for a few minutes before removing it from the dish.
- Garnish with chopped nuts (optional).
- Serve and enjoy!
Variations
This instant malai cake recipe is versatile and can be customized to your liking. Here are some variations you can try:
- Replace the heavy cream with coconut cream for a dairy-free version.
- Add a few drops of rose water or saffron for a floral flavor.
- Add chocolate chips or cocoa powder for a chocolatey twist.
- Top with fresh fruit or whipped cream for a decadent dessert.
Conclusion
This instant malai cake recipe is a quick and easy dessert that can be made with just a few ingredients. Whether you’re short on time or looking for a simple treat, this recipe is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Give it a try and let us know what you think!
