Instant Malai Cake Recipe: “Quick and Delicious Malai Cake: A 15-Minute Dessert Recipe Using 2 Cups of Milk” | “2 कप दूध से तैयार इंस्टेंट मलाई केक: 15 मिनट में तैयार होने वाली मिठाई का रेसिपी”

15 Minutes Dessert Recipe With 2 Cups Of Milk | Instant Malai Cake |15 मिनट मे बहुत स्वादिष्ट मिठाई

Introduction

Are you craving a delicious dessert, but don’t have a lot of time to spare? This instant malai cake recipe is perfect for you! With just two cups of milk and a few other ingredients, you can whip up a tasty treat in just 15 minutes.

Ingredients

To make this instant malai cake, you will need the following ingredients:

2 cups of milk

1/2 cup of sugar

1/4 cup of semolina (suji)

1/4 cup of all-purpose flour (maida)

1/4 cup of heavy cream

1 teaspoon of cardamom powder

1/4 teaspoon of baking soda

1 tablespoon of ghee

Chopped nuts for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make the instant malai cake:

Pour the milk into a pan and bring it to a boil. Add the sugar, semolina, and all-purpose flour to the milk and mix well. Keep stirring the mixture on low heat until it thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan. Add the heavy cream, cardamom powder, and baking soda to the mixture and mix well. Grease a microwave-safe dish with ghee and pour the mixture into it. Microwave the dish for 5-6 minutes on high or until the cake is cooked through. Allow the cake to cool down for a few minutes before removing it from the dish. Garnish with chopped nuts (optional). Serve and enjoy!

Variations

This instant malai cake recipe is versatile and can be customized to your liking. Here are some variations you can try:

Replace the heavy cream with coconut cream for a dairy-free version.

Add a few drops of rose water or saffron for a floral flavor.

Add chocolate chips or cocoa powder for a chocolatey twist.

Top with fresh fruit or whipped cream for a decadent dessert.

Conclusion

This instant malai cake recipe is a quick and easy dessert that can be made with just a few ingredients. Whether you’re short on time or looking for a simple treat, this recipe is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Give it a try and let us know what you think!

