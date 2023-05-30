instant noodle breakfast recipe: Try this easy and tasty instant noodle recipe without the seasoning packet for tomorrow’s breakfast!

Have this simple and delicious instant noodle recipe for breakfast tomorrow, no seasoning packet!

Introduction

Instant noodles are an easy and convenient option for a quick meal. However, most instant noodles come with a seasoning packet that is high in sodium and lacks nutrition. In this article, we will share a recipe that uses simple ingredients to make instant noodles more nutritious and delicious.

Ingredients

1 pack of instant noodles

1 egg

1/2 cup of chopped vegetables (carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, etc.)

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

Instructions

Boil the instant noodles in a pot of water for 2-3 minutes until they are cooked. Drain the water and add the noodles back into the pot. Add the chopped vegetables into the pot and mix well with the noodles. In a separate bowl, beat the egg and add it into the pot with the noodles and vegetables. Add soy sauce, sesame oil, and black pepper into the pot and mix well. Cook for an additional 1-2 minutes until the egg is cooked and the vegetables are tender. Transfer the noodles into a bowl and serve hot.

Benefits of this recipe

This recipe is a healthier alternative to the traditional instant noodle recipe that uses seasoning packets. By using simple ingredients like soy sauce and sesame oil, this recipe adds flavor to the noodles without adding unnecessary sodium. Additionally, the vegetables add nutrition to the dish, making it a more balanced meal.

Conclusion

This simple and delicious instant noodle recipe is a great option for a quick breakfast or lunch. It is easy to make and uses simple ingredients that are healthier than the traditional seasoning packets. Give this recipe a try and enjoy a more nutritious and delicious instant noodle meal!

