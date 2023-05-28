“Instant Pot Black Pepper Chicken”: Recipe for Black Pepper Chicken in the Instant Pot

If You Have an Instant Pot, You Need to Try This Black Pepper Chicken Recipe

If you’re a fan of Chinese cuisine, you’re probably familiar with black pepper chicken. This delicious dish is known for its bold, spicy flavor and tender chicken pieces. And now, thanks to the Instant Pot, it’s easier than ever to make at home. In this article, we’ll show you how to make a mouth-watering black pepper chicken recipe that pairs perfectly with white rice.

Ingredients

Before we get started, let’s take a look at what you’ll need to make this recipe:

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1/4 cup oyster sauce

1/4 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup black pepper sauce

1/4 cup sliced green onions

Instructions

Now that you have your ingredients, it’s time to start cooking! Follow these simple steps to make your own black pepper chicken:

In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and soy sauce. Add the chicken pieces and toss to coat. Set your Instant Pot to sauté mode and add the vegetable oil. Once the oil is hot, add the garlic and ginger and sauté for 1-2 minutes. Add the chicken to the Instant Pot and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally. In a separate bowl, whisk together the oyster sauce, chicken broth, and black pepper sauce. Pour the sauce mixture over the chicken in the Instant Pot and stir to combine. Close the Instant Pot lid and set to high pressure for 5 minutes. Once the cooking time is complete, do a quick release of the pressure. Serve the black pepper chicken over white rice and garnish with sliced green onions.

Tips and Tricks

Here are a few tips and tricks to help you make the best black pepper chicken possible:

If you like your black pepper chicken extra spicy, feel free to add more black pepper sauce to the recipe.

If you’re short on time, you can skip the step where you whisk the cornstarch and soy sauce together. However, this step helps to ensure that the chicken is tender and juicy.

If you don’t have black pepper sauce, you can substitute with hoisin sauce and freshly ground black pepper.

If you don’t have chicken broth, you can use water instead.

For a healthier version of this recipe, you can use boneless, skinless chicken thighs instead of chicken breasts.

Conclusion

In conclusion, if you have an Instant Pot, you need to try this black pepper chicken recipe. With just a few simple ingredients and an Instant Pot, you can make a delicious Chinese-inspired dish that’s sure to impress. So, what are you waiting for? Give this recipe a try today and enjoy a tasty meal that pairs perfectly with white rice.

