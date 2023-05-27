Instant Pot Stew Recipe: Recipe for Peppery Radish Stew in Instant Pot

This Instant Pot Peppery Radish Stew Recipe will Warm Your Soul this Fall and Winter

As the temperatures drop and the days get shorter, there’s nothing quite like a warm, hearty stew to soothe the soul. And if you’re looking for a quick and delicious recipe that’s perfect for chilly fall and winter evenings, look no further than this Instant Pot Peppery Radish Stew.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

4 cups vegetable broth

1 pound radishes, chopped

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can diced tomatoes, drained

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Salt to taste

Instructions

Set your Instant Pot to sauté mode and add the olive oil. Once hot, add the chopped onion and garlic and sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, smoked paprika, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper, and black pepper, and stir to combine. Cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the vegetable broth, chopped radishes, black beans, and diced tomatoes. Stir to combine. Place the lid on your Instant Pot, making sure the valve is set to sealing. Cook on high pressure for 10 minutes. Once the cooking time is up, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes, then manually release any remaining pressure. Remove the lid and stir in the chopped cilantro. Taste and add salt as needed. Serve hot and enjoy!

Why This Recipe is So Great

Not only is this Instant Pot Peppery Radish Stew incredibly delicious, it’s also packed with nutritious ingredients that will leave you feeling satisfied and energized. Here are just a few reasons why this recipe is so great:

Radishes

Radishes are an often-overlooked vegetable, but they’re actually incredibly nutrient-dense. They’re packed with vitamin C, fiber, and potassium, and they’re also a good source of antioxidants. Plus, they add a delicious crunch and peppery flavor to this stew.

Black Beans

Black beans are another powerhouse ingredient in this recipe. They’re high in protein and fiber, and they’re also a good source of iron and other important nutrients. Plus, they add a hearty texture and delicious flavor to the stew.

Instant Pot Convenience

The Instant Pot is a game-changer when it comes to making quick and easy stews like this one. With just a few minutes of prep time and a 10-minute cook time, you can have a warm and comforting meal on the table in no time.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a comforting and nutritious meal that’s perfect for fall and winter evenings, give this Instant Pot Peppery Radish Stew a try. With its hearty ingredients and delicious flavor, it’s sure to become a new favorite in your household.

